Colorado's gray wolf reintroduction plan costs $2.2 million more than expected, agency says

Colorado Parks and Wildlife told an interim legislative committee it has spent about $3 million to relocate 30 wolves to the state over the last two years. That's more than double what voters were told it would cost when they approved wolf reintroduction in 2020.

CPW Director Jeff Davis speaks before state lawmakers regarding the total costs and progress of the Colorado gray wolf management plan Monday, June 30, 2025.



The Blue Book estimated it would cost about $800,000.

Ranchers say, not only is the cost of the program out of control, the management of it is off the rails.

"A depredating pack was known to have depredated in Oregon before they put them in Middle Park," Tom Harrington, a cattle producer in Roaring Fork Valley, told lawmakers. "They had serious impact there. They packaged them up, put them away for awhile. And then, they put them back out -- right in my backyard."

Harrington and other ranchers told state lawmakers they have lost trust in CPW after it relocated a pack of wolves to Pitkin County after it killed livestock in Copper Creek. The wolves continued to kill cattle in Pitkin, resulting in CPW euthanizing one of them.

"I feel [Proposition] 114, the reintroduction, should be called 'the promises made and promises broken too,'" Garfield County Commissioner Perry Will said before lawmakers. "Promises broken. Total program failure and cruelty to wolves."

CPW's own wolf reintroduction plan bars the relocation of depredating wolves.

"That was my decision. I take full responsibility, and I question that decision ever day," CPW Director Jeff Davis told lawmakers.

Davis says he doesn't know if wildlife officers warned anyone in Pitkin County about the pack's relocation.

"That said, it led to a lot of really important things," Davis said.

The CPW director says the state agency has deployed drones and range riders to monitor for wolf activity, hired wildlife damage specialists and depredation rapid response teams. Davis says they're hazing wolves that get near livestock.

Davis admits -- even after removing one wolf -- he's seen concerning behavior in a video and says they will remove more wolves if necessary.

Ranchers and some lawmakers want the entire program paused.

"I believe the governor, by his actions, set up this plane to fail," Harrington asserted. "It was rushed. There was no timely alerts. We couldn't prepare. I believe that we need no more new releases until these plans are in place and the basics are working."

CPW plans to relocate another pack of wolves from Canada in December, and Davis told lawmakers he will not pause the program.

The office of Gov. Jared Polis released a statement that said, "Colorado voters approved the ballot measure to reintroduce wolves into Colorado and Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Governor Polis are following the law and upholding the will of the voters, while working to balance the needs and concerns of producers. Governor Polis did not advocate for or support the ballot measure, but always supports implementation of the will of the voters including the successful implementation of the Wolf Management Plan, which was approved unanimously by CPW commissioners, including the timeline, in response to voters' approval of the ballot measure."

Ranchers say they are also concerned about inadequate compensation. The fund created by the legislature to compensate ranchers when a wolf kills their livestock is broke.