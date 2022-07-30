Typical late July weekend ahead with warm temps and scattered storms

After a busy week of monsoon storms that held temperatures down for many areas we'll see a more typical forecast for late July this weekend. Most places should see highs near normal, which is right around 90 degrees for Denver. Scattered storms will be possible each day but they'll mostly be confined to the mountains and foothills.

Potential highs around Colorado for Saturday, July 30. CBS

The flash flood threat is low today and tomorrow but of course it will never be zero when scattered storms are possible and you have massive burn scars from wildfires. If you plan to recreate near a recent burn scar just have a plan in place to seek higher ground should a storm threaten the area.

Looking ahead to next week a ridge of high pressure will build across the region with some hotter temperatures. We could see some 100s return to the lower elevations by Monday. Afternoon storms will be limited as the monsoon briefly shifts away from the state.

Starting on Wednesday the monsoon plume will return to Colorado and that means our storm chances will go back up each afternoon. It also means temperatures will come back down closer to normal for this time of year.

The extended forecast for Denver, Colorado. CBS