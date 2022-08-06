Two teens killed in Douglas County head-on crash

Two 17-year-olds were pronounced dead after a head-on collision along the frontage road of I-25 south of Castle Rock. Colorado State Patrol said the teens were a male from Castle Rock, and a female from Larkspur.

The two were riding in a 2006 Honda Ridgeline, with another two 17-year-olds, a male driver and a female passenger both from Castle Rock. A Toyota SUV crossed the center line and struck them. The male driver of the Honda was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, and the female passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota SUV was identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo. He was treated for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He was booked on suspicion of DUI and is currently in the Douglas County Jail. State Patrol said that Avalos-Trujillo could face vehicular homicide charges in future.

None of the four juveniles was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.