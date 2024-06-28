Colorado suspect arrested after allegedly shooting people from his car in Aurora, 3 in hospital

A 35-year-old man was arrested and is in the hospital after two separate shootings overnight in a residential section of southeast Aurora. Police said the suspect does not appear to know the three victims, who are all in the hospital.

The crimes were committed a few minutes apart from each other Thursday night close to the intersection of South Quincy Avenue and East Smoky Hill Road.

One appears to have taken place after the suspect, who was driving, crashed into several cars on the 4400 block of South Eagle Circle at 9:20 p.m. A 50-year-old woman was shot there while she was in her car. Her injuries were described as life-threatening.

The other happened on the other side of East Smoky Hill Road on the 4600 block of South Crystal Way. The suspect drove there, and two people were shot and injured there. They were a 64-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man who were walking together. Their injuries were described as being serious.

After that second shooting the suspect drove away. Soon afterwards officers said they located a damaged vehicle on the 14200 block of East Tufts Place. They found the suspect in an apartment nearby and arrested him.

The suspect's name hasn't been released.