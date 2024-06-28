Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado suspect arrested after allegedly shooting people from his car in Aurora, 3 in hospital

By Justin Adams

/ CBS Colorado

Suspect arrested after 2 apparent random shootings in Colorado
Suspect arrested after 2 apparent random shootings in Colorado 01:00

A 35-year-old man was arrested and is in the hospital after two separate shootings overnight in a residential section of southeast Aurora. Police said the suspect does not appear to know the three victims, who are all in the hospital.

shooting.jpg
CBS

The crimes were committed a few minutes apart from each other Thursday night close to the intersection of South Quincy Avenue and East Smoky Hill Road.

One appears to have taken place after the suspect, who was driving, crashed into several cars on the 4400 block of South Eagle Circle at 9:20 p.m. A 50-year-old woman was shot there while she was in her car. Her injuries were described as life-threatening.

shootings.png
CBS

The other happened on the other side of East Smoky Hill Road on the 4600 block of South Crystal Way. The suspect drove there, and two people were shot and injured there. They were a 64-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man who were walking together. Their injuries were described as being serious.

After that second shooting the suspect drove away. Soon afterwards officers said they located a damaged vehicle on the 14200 block of East Tufts Place. They found the suspect in an apartment nearby and arrested him.

The suspect's name hasn't been released.

Justin Adams
Justin-Adams-2.jpg

Justin Adams is a reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.