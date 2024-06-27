Watch CBS News
Colorado authorities investigates shooting in area of Smoky Hill Road and Quincy Avenue, 1 person detained

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Officers in Aurora are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in the area of Smoky Hill Road and Quincy Avenue that involved multiple victims who were shot and transported to the hospital.

Aurora PD says officers are still determining the exact number of victims and their ages, but so far one person has been detained.  

Smoky Hill is completely shut down in both directions between Quincy Avenue and Evanston Street. 

Authorities advise drivers to seek alternate routes as officers continue to gather details. 

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates. 

