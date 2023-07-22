Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Colorado State Patrol cruisers struck by 2 separate allegedly impaired drivers, trooper injured

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Early Saturday morning, two people struck two separate Colorado State Patrol cruisers in Adams County. The second crash forced a state trooper over a bridge and 30 feet down an embankment.

The trooper was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to CSP. Both drivers who struck the cruisers are suspected to have been under the influence.

It started around 3:45 a.m. on Interstate 270 near the South Platte River. One trooper was investigating an unoccupied car on the side of the road when a driver smashed into that trooper's unoccupied cruiser.

Soon after, a second car struck a second CSP cruiser. That crash forced a trooper over the guard rail and down the embankment.

Photos provided by CSP show the two damaged cruisers, as well as the two cars that hit them, which appear to be a red Toyota Corolla and a black or dark-colored Jeep, which rolled onto its side.

csp-cruisers-struck-adams-county-colorado-state-patrol.png
Colorado State Patrol
csp-crash-suspects.png
Colorado State Patrol

Lanes have since reopened on I-270.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 22, 2023 / 11:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.