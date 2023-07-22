2 Colorado State Patrol cruisers struck by 2 separate allegedly impaired drivers, trooper injured

Early Saturday morning, two people struck two separate Colorado State Patrol cruisers in Adams County. The second crash forced a state trooper over a bridge and 30 feet down an embankment.

The trooper was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to CSP. Both drivers who struck the cruisers are suspected to have been under the influence.

It started around 3:45 a.m. on Interstate 270 near the South Platte River. One trooper was investigating an unoccupied car on the side of the road when a driver smashed into that trooper's unoccupied cruiser.

Soon after, a second car struck a second CSP cruiser. That crash forced a trooper over the guard rail and down the embankment.

Photos provided by CSP show the two damaged cruisers, as well as the two cars that hit them, which appear to be a red Toyota Corolla and a black or dark-colored Jeep, which rolled onto its side.

Lanes have since reopened on I-270.