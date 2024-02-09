Turf or grass, which football surface is more safe? Colorado State University researchers weigh in

As artificial turf surfaces become more prominent in sports for athletes of all experience levels, some have wondered what kind of surface is most safe for the players on the field. In last year's Super Bowl, many athletes were slipping and sliding on the real grass.

The Super Bowl, airing on CBS Colorado this Sunday, will also feature a field made of real grass. But, are they more safe than turf?

There are different types of grasses and turfs used on sporting fields around the country. Many of those using artificial turf have turf fields filled with small pellets of rubber known as crumb rubber.

One CSU professor and his students have been looking into the pros and cons of different turf surfaces. In a lab on the campus in Fort Collins they have several types of turf to test

"It is just ground-up tires," said Raoul Reiser, Associate Professor at CSU.

There are also artificial surfaces that replace the rubber pellets with wood. Small particles of wood have proven to be beneficial to the environment and more.

"It also helps to keep the surface of the turf about 50 degrees cooler under the summer sun," Reiser said.

The team is trying to learn more about how the turf can impact the safety of sports.

The turf is created to last up to 15 years, meaning the cleats on athletes should have a more difficult time tearing the artificial grass apart.

"We are specifically trying to save the knees and ankles of our athletes," Reisner said.

He said real grass naturally breaks away more easily.

"With the hope that the grass would tear before any of your ligaments or muscles would be injured," Reiser said.

The team is researching what methods of turf are best for the environment and the health of athletes. He said it is important to find improvements to the turf as we know them, as they become more common in sports.

"We need artificial turf because it is more durable, more playable 24/7, 365. So, we need to make it as good as possible," Reiser said.

The team is researching what methods of turf is best for the environment and the health of athletes

But, you may be wondering, in the end, what is the best sporting surface for the health of athletes?

"A good real grass playing field is the best surface," Reiser said.