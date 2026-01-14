Trump says "killing in Iran is stopping," with "no plan for executions"

Washington — President Trump said Wednesday he's heard on "good authority" that the "killing in Iran is stopping," as thousands are feared dead amid anti-government protests.

He also said there's "no plan for executions," a day after he told "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil on Tuesday there would be "very strong actions" against the Iranian regime if it hangs accused anti-government protesters. CBS News reported the crackdown to calm the unrest may have killed at least 12,000 people, and possibly as many as 20,000, two sources said.

"We have been told that the killing in Iran is stopping, it has stopped, it's stopping," he told reporters in the Oval Office Wednesday afternoon. "And there's no plan for executions or an execution or executions. So, I've been told that on good authority. We'll find out about it."

Mr. Trump said that information, from "very important sources on the other side," had just reached him when he assembled Cabinet members and guests for an announcement on reintroducing whole milk to schools.

"They've said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place," he added. "There were supposed to be a lot of executions today and that the executions won't take place. And we're going to find out."

A reporter asked the president if that means military options are now off the table. "We're going to watch and see what the process is," he said.

Mr. Trump has told Iranians "help is on its way," and while he hasn't elaborated on what that means, the Trump administration says the president has a range of options at his disposal, from conventional military strikes to cyber warfare.

This is a developing story and will be updated.