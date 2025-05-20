Trump announces $25 billion and architectural design for "Golden Dome" missile defense system

Washington — President Trump on Tuesday announced his administration has selected the architectural design for a "Golden Dome" missile defense system to protect the United States from foreign threats.

The president also said the budget package Republicans are currently ironing out on Capitol Hill will include an initial $25 billion to begin construction on the missile defense system. Mr. Trump said the project's total cost will be about $175 billion, although it could be much more. Congress hasn't yet funded any of the project, although Mr. Trump told reporters he thinks it'll be easy to fund on Capitol Hill.

"Today, I'm pleased to announce that we have officially selected an architecture for this state-of-the-art system that will deploy next-generation technologies across the land, sea and space, including space-based sensors and interceptors," the president announced in the Oval Office alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

President Trump speaks alongside Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in the Oval Office at the White House on May 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Mr. Trump announced his plans for the Golden Dome, a national ballistic and cruise missile defense system. Getty Images

Mr. Trump said the project should be "fully operational before the end of my term," which would be before January 2029. The president said the system will be built in states including Alaska, Florida, Georgia and Indiana, and involve multiple, yet-to-be-selected American defense and technology companies.

Canada wants to be involved in the project, the president said, adding that the U.S. wants to help Canada as it can.

"Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space," he said. "And we will have the best system ever built."

The president told reporters that he suggested a comprehensive new missile defense system to U.S. military leaders, and they agreed, not the other way around.

"I suggested it and they all said, 'We love the idea, sir.' That's the way it's gotta be, right? But they want it. And they wanted it badly once it was suggested."

The president has for months expressed a desire for a defense system like Israel's. In his March joint address to Congress, the president requested funding for the system.

"I'm asking Congress to fund a state-of-the-art Golden Dome shield to protect our homeland," the president said in his address to Congress. "All made in the USA. Ronald Reagan wanted to do it long ago, but the technology wasn't there, not even close. But now we have the technology. It's incredible, actually. And other places have it. Israel has it, other places have it, and the United States should have it too."

A new, unclassified assessment from the Pentagon's intelligence agency shows what threats the U.S. needs to defend itself from in the next decade.

The Defense Intelligence Agency, or DIA, expects that missile threats to the U.S. will expand both in scale and sophistication, as the U.S. faces threats from foreign actors in the shape of intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, two types of hypersonic weapons, land attack cruise missiles, and fractional orbital bombardment systems.

Mr. Trump wants a "Golden Dome" in the vein of Israel's Iron Dome, the country's mobile all-weather air defense system that has intercepted projectiles since its installation in 2011. However, Israel's Iron Dome largely defends against shorter-range threats, like rockets, while it has two other air defense systems to defend against missiles, which are increasingly being used in conflict.

"Missile threats to the U.S. homeland will expand in scale and sophistication in the coming decade," the assessment says. "China and Russia are developing an array of novel delivery systems to exploit gaps in the current U.S. ballistic missile defenses, but traditional ballistic missiles — which are guided during powered flight and unguided during free flight — will remain the primary threat to the homeland. North Korea has successfully tested ballistic missiles with sufficient range to reach the entire homeland, and Iran has space launch vehicles it could use to develop a military-viable ICBM by 2035, should Tehran decide to pursue the capability."

The assessment warns that China, Iran and North Korea will have significantly more intercontinental ballistic missiles by 2035, and "there is no part of the homeland which cannot be struck by existing ICBMs." Although Iran doesn't currently have known ICBMs, the DIA assessment suggests it will have 60 by 2035. Keeping Iran from becoming a nuclear power has been a key goal of the U.S. and its allies.

The assessment also warns that China's submarine-launched ballistic missiles will increase in number by 2035, and "there is no part of the homeland which cannot be struck by existing adversary SLBMs." Russia, too, has submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

Further, the assessment warns that both China and Russia will increase their boosted hypersonic weapons multiple times over by 2035. The report says that Russia and China can reach parts of the U.S. with these systems. The report also says China and Russia's land attack cruise missile capacity will significantly increase by 2035, and both countries have the potential to reach parts of the U.S.

Finally, the report says both Russia and China are expected to have what's known as fractional orbital bombardment systems by 2035. These will be able to orbit the globe, traveling over the South Pole to avoid early detection.