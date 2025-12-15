President Trump calls Colorado Gov. Jared Polis "weak" as he continues to lament Tina Peters' continued imprisonment

President Trump continued to use strong words to describe Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday. He's upset about the fact that Tina Peters, the former county clerk and top election official in Mesa County, is still behind bars.

Last week, Trump posted to Truth Social that he was pardoning Peters, saying, "Tina is sitting in a Colorado prison for the 'crime' of demanding Honest Elections."

A Colorado jury convicted Peters last year of giving supporters of Trump unauthorized access to a voting machine after the 2020 election. The former clerk is serving a 9 year sentence on those state charges.

President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony for the presentation of the Mexican Border Defense Medal in the White House on Dec. 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Here's what Trump said on Monday in the Oval Office: "The governor of Colorado is a weak and pathetic man who was run by Tren de Aragua. The criminals from Venezuela took over sections of Colorado. And he was afraid to do anything, but he puts Tina in jail for 9 years because she caught people cheating, and when she walked over and got involved in it, they said she was cheating. She wasn't cheating."

Polis has previously addressed the president regarding the Peters case on social media. He posted the following: "Tina Peters was convicted by a jury of her peers, prosecuted by a Republican District Attorney, and found guilty of violating Colorado state laws, including criminal impersonation. No President has jurisdiction over state law nor the power to pardon a person for state convictions."