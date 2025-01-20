Questions surround Trump administration's pending immigration executive orders and impacts to Colorado

Cindy Romero, like many, was watching Monday's Presidential inauguration.

The Colorado woman's video of armed men at the Aurora at The Edge of Lowery apartments last summer made international headlines.

"I'm really looking forward to there really being a change and the people being victimized by this gang -- I hope they get help," she said. "That's why I did this."

A screenshot of security camera footage from Aurora resident Cindy Romero shows armed men allegedly connected to a criminal gang from Venezuela at her apartment complex. Cindy Romero

That video and the issue of criminal gangs from Venezuela in Aurora also became a central theme of President Donald Trump's now victorious campaign.

"I still stand by what I said," said Romero. "It's dangerous over there."

Trump specifically took aim at gang activity in cities in his inaugural address Monday.

"I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of state and federal law enforcement to eliminate all gangs and foreign criminal networks bringing devastating to U.S. soil including our cities and inner-cities," Trump said at the inauguration.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

But the concern is wide-ranging, especially for children, workers, and those without criminal records.

"It's not a separate community he's talking about pulling out," explained Jennifer Piper, the west region director of the American Friends Services Committee. "He's talking about breaking up our communities."

There's been an uptick in interest around helping keep immigrants safe from deportation, she said.

"We're seeing a record number of people sign up for our 'know your rights' and sign up for our rapid response network," Piper added. "There's a role for everyone in making sure that our constitutional rights apply to all in Colorado."

Romero, however, watches today and hopes to see targeted enforcement of the criminals she had come to fear in Aurora.

"I hope that there's less of that and pinpoint plans to get certain people and not just raid working establishments," Romero added.

Under Trump's second presidency, however, the goal, Piper says, will be to try and separate bluster from action: "Even the orders he signs, some of them, if it's anything like the first administration, might not be things he has the power to do."