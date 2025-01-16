Why Colorado residents can't just leave troubled apartments linked to TdA Venezuelan gangs ahead of closure

Residents of Aurora apartments that are being forced to close are worried, frustrated

Advertisements for nearby apartment rentals now surround The Edge at Lowry in Aurora. Residents at the now infamous, troubled complex in Colorado must vacate next month after a municipal judge granted an emergency order to close the complex.

Residents like Yamid Rey wanted to leave sooner. They've been trying for months.

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain says mismanagement has driven many of the issues plaguing the property at 12th and Dallas. CBS

Rey, a Columbian immigrant, has lived at 12th and Dallas with his wife and 12-year-old daughter for over a year. He's worked hard to provide a home for his family. Over the last few months, they've survived bug infestations, failed plumbing, unanswered calls from maintenance, and gunfire at night.

"We have to sleep on the floor sometimes because we hear shootings outside," said Rey. He showed CBS Colorado's Tori Mason the melatonin he uses to rest, "I have to take medication to fall asleep. I'm nervous. My wife is nervous. My daughter is nervous."

He's been touring apartments, desperate to sign a lease. Though he's been a good tenant, Rey has nothing to show for it.

"I applied for another apartment today. They're asking me to show proof that I've been paying rent, but I have no way of proving that," said Rey.

His bank statements since last June show cash withdrawals and electronic transfers to the same person, from $500 to over $1,000 every month.

The Edge at Lowry apartment complex in Aurora. CBS

Rey has proof he paid someone - but he has no receipts. He says an unknown man approached him last year, with his lease, and demanded Rey pay him directly.

"He had my lease and all my information and documents. My lease is up in April," Rey said. "He said I had to honor the contract."

In December, Aurora police arrested multiple suspects for extorting residents at Lowry like Rey – knocking on doors and demanding payments every two weeks.

Rey says he attempted to contact the property manager. He began getting threats from the man if he didn't pay.

He showed CBS Colorado texts from the man that read:

"You want to do this in a bad way? well, let's see."

"You're on my property without my permission, I can tow [your car] as much as I want. I will you tow until you have no money."

Rey's months of unpaid rent to the legitimate landlord went to collections, hurting his credit and his chance at another home.

"I didn't know," said Rey. "I just found out today."

The city says relocation help for lawful tenants is coming.

Monday, the city said it plans to have the contracted management company begin its evaluation within a week. This process will include identifying lawful tenants, removing squatters, and ensuring resources are available to those displaced.

"They'll be going door to door to understand who's living there, what their situation is," said

Jessica Prosser, Director of Housing and Community Services. The county will offer support with partner agencies. "They will be evaluating whether financial assistance can be provided depending on that individual family. They're really focused on families."

With only a month until the closure, Rey says he is worried that help won't come in time.