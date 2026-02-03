Colorado trucker who hit Denver abutment had alcohol and methamphetamine in system, autopsy shows

An autopsy report on the driver of a gasoline tanker truck that smashed into a light rail abutment along Yale Avenue in Denver on Thanksgiving shows the driver had alcohol and methamphetamine in his system.

Rickey Swaniger, 56, of Sterling, died on impact when the truck sped down an off-ramp from Interstate 25 across Yale Avenue into an abutment, taking out traffic lights and narrowly missing vehicles stopped along the ramp.

Rickey Swaniger is seen in an undated photo. The 56-year-old trucker from Sterling died when he crashed near Interstate 25 and Yale Avenue on Thanksgiving, 2025. Courtesy

Swaniger had multiple blunt force injuries and died on scene. It was many hours before first responders were able to remove him from the crushed cab of the vehicle.

Video obtained by CBS News Colorado from the driver of a vehicle stopped at a nearby intersection showed the truck barreling across the street, with traffic halted, and into the abutment.

After the crash, 2,000 gallons of fuel leaked, but did not ignite. Firefighters put in retention devices to try to prevent gasoline from leaking into storm drains. The tanker had four compartments containing fuel, and only one ruptured. Swaniger was southbound on I-25, on his way to make a fuel delivery on Evans Avenue, but passed the exit. Another trucker said Swaniger might have wanted to approach the exit from the south.

A handout photo from the Denver Fire Department shows the aftermath of a tanker crash at Yale Avenue and Interstate 25 on Nov. 27, 2025. Denver Fire Department

The autopsy report from the Denver Medical Examiner determined Swaniger had died of multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was determined to be an accident. But toxicology results recently completed show Swaniger had 120 milligrams per 100 grams of alcohol in his liver. He also had a methamphetamine level of 110 nanograms per gram in his liver, the autopsy showed.

The light rail overpass hit by the truck was shut down as RTD looked at its integrity and made repairs. Travellers had to take buses around the area from the day following the crash until Dec. 23, when structural repairs were completed. Cosmetic, non-critical aesthetic repairs took nearly another month and were completed on Jan. 20.