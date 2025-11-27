Denver Fire Department working to contain fuel tanker spill after fatal crash

Denver firefighters are working to contain a fuel spill that happened near I-25 on Thursday afternoon following a fatal crash.

The tanker began leaking a significant amount of fuel under the light rail bridge near I-25 and Yale Avenue around 1 p.m. Firefighters are working to dam the gutters and storm drains due to the quantity of the runoff.

CBS

The Denver Police Department said the tanker was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and the driver is deceased. They are still investigating to determine how the crash happened.

The spill temporarily caused a closure on southbound I-25, but it has since reopened. Yale Avenue is closed in both directions, including the on and off ramps for the interstate. It has not affected the light rail service passing over the bridge.

Authorities advise anyone traveling along Yale Avenue to find an alternate route.