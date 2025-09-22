Truck fire along I-70 just west of Denver closes exit ramp to C470

A box truck caught fire during rush hour traffic near Denver on Monday evening, closing the exit ramps from eastbound Interstate 70 to C470/Highway 6 at exit 260.

The fire was first reported by the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office at 5:20 p.m. and both ramps were closed as of 5:30 p.m.

CBS

Colorado Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed flames jetting from the box truck with a large presence of first responders, and while the cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear, the sheriff's office said the driver was able to escape the vehicle safely. No other injuries were reported.

A box truck was on fire on the eastbound Interstate 70 exit ramp to C470 and Highway 6 on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. Colorado Department of Transportation

Motorists looking to exit I-70 must stay on I-70 or get off at Exit 259 south to Morrison to get to eastbound C470 or north to Highway 40 east to get to Highway 6.

There was no immediate estimated time for the reopening of the exit ramp.