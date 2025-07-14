Truck driver hospitalized after crash with Amtrak train in Gilpin County, Colorado State Patrol says

A truck driver was airlifted to a hospital after a crash with an Amtrak train in Gilpin County on Monday, according to Colorado State Patrol and Amtrak.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. west of Pinecliffe at South Beaver Creek Road and Pactolus Lake Road, officials said.

The train -- Amtrak Train 5 -- was traveling from San Francisco to Chicago and none of the passengers or crew members on board were injured, an Amtrak spokesperson said.

A truck driver was airlifted to a hospital after a crash with an Amtrak train in Gilpin County, Colorado, on Monday, July 14, 2025. Gilpin County Sheriff's Office

CSP says its HAZMAT team was responding to the crash and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

South Beaver Creek Road, Pactolas Lake Road, and Highway 72 are closed in both directions, according to the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office.

That area is about 40 miles northwest of Denver and is near where eight train cars derailed in 2023.