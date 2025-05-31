Truck crashes into northern Colorado home, gas leak prompts temporary evacuations

A gas leak prompted the temporary evacuation of several homes in northern Colorado after a truck crashed into a house overnight.

According to the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, firefighters were called to the scene on E. 23rd Street when a truck crashed into a home in Loveland.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority

Although initial reports stated the home's residents were trapped inside, crews arriving at the scene found that the occupants of the home and the occupant of the truck were outside. They were all evaluated for injuries.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority

Authorities said a significant natural gas leak from the house prompted first responders to evacuate neighboring homes. They were unable to control the leak and positioned fire attack hose lines as a precaution. An Xcel emergency team responded to the scene and secured the gas line by digging it up and clamping it off. Officials said the process took several hours.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.