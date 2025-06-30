Boulder, Colorado, attack suspect faces murder charges after victim dies, officials say

The suspect in the firebombing attack on people marching to support Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colorado, earlier this month will be charged with first-degree murder after one of the victims died, the Boulder District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

The DA's office said Karen Diamond, 82, died as a result of the severe injuries that she suffered in the June 1 attack.

In a press release, the DA's office said it is upgrading the charges against Mohamed Soliman to include two counts of first-degree murder, both pertaining to Diamond's death. Those counts were previously listed as criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder but were amended after her death. The first count is first-degree murder under an extreme indifference theory and the second count is first-degree murder with intent after deliberation.

In addition to those counts, the DA's office has added 66 counts to the original charges related to 14 additional victims who have been identified through the ongoing investigation. According to the DA's office, the amended complaint names a total of 29 victims in the attack, including 13 who suffered physical injuries.

The suspect is accused of using Molotov cocktails to attack members of the group participating in a Run For Their Lives event on June 1 as they walked to bring awareness to Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Soliman is also charged with 12 federal counts of hate crimes and entered a plea not guilty.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman is charged with the attack in Boulder, Colorado, on June 1, 2025. Boulder Police Department

According to an indictment, Soliman brought a backpack weed sprayer filled with flammable liquid and a black plastic container filled with 18 glass bottles and jars full of flammable liquid, several with red rags stuffed through the top to act as a wick.

20th Judicial District Attorney Michael Dougherty stated in a news release, "This horrific attack has now claimed the life of an innocent person who was beloved by her family and friends. Our hearts are with the Diamond family during this incredibly difficult time. Our office will fight for justice for the victims, their loved ones, and the community. Part of what makes Colorado special is that people come together in response to a tragedy; I know that the community will continue to unite in supporting the Diamond family and all the victims of this attack."

Run For Their Lives released a statement on social media that reads in part, "I am deeply saddened to share the news of the death of Karen Diamond due to injuries sustained at the June 1 terror attack. May her memory always be a blessing. I know this is incredibly difficult news, and we are here if anyone needs support during this time... This is a heavy and heartbreaking moment for us- please take care of yourselves and one another. We are all of us holding Karen and her family in our hearts."

His next appearance in Boulder County Court for state charges has been scheduled for July 15.

The case is under investigation by the FBI and the Boulder Police Department. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado and the Civil Rights Division's Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.