Customers of Triangle Bar say goodbye to one of Denver's first LGBTQ+ establishments

After nearly 50 years, one of Denver's first LGBTQ+ establishments is saying goodbye. The owners of the Triangle Bar say they're closing due to ongoing safety concerns with homeless encampments surrounding their business.

"We've tried really hard to make it a safe space for all of our community, the LGBT community, and I think we've done a really good job of that," managing partner Scott Coors said.

CBS News Colorado's Jasmine Arenas interviews Scott Coors. CBS

Following one of the city's homeless cleanups that affected their area, Triangle Bar's owner wrote: "For one single afternoon, we had our neighborhood back. Less than 24 hours later, camps returned, and despite our pleas, have seen no action from the city to stop the re-entrenchment."

Some customers say they have visited Triangle Bar for decades and have many special memories, and some have even found their life partners there.

"So many people have met and made connections here and I love the fact that we could do this for this community," Coors said.

On Sunday Michael Ragsdale said he's been a fan of Triangle Bar for a long time.

"I used to cruise here in the 90s when I would come up to go skiing," he said. "I met my husband here in 2001. It's an important part of the community."

Ragsdale couldn't help but reflect on what the establishment has meant to him over the years.

"It was the people that I met here, that became my longtime friends and it's where you go when you're a gay person to find people like you and be comfortable."

Over the weekend the bar held its last "beer bust" event -- a fundraiser held at the bar on Sundays for the past 5 years. The funds raised by the organization called the Original Legendary Charity Beer Bust have gone to Triangle Bar's charity partners.

"I feel sad, definitely Sunday beer bust is a tradition like no other," William Johnson said at the bar on Sunday.

Now the bar will remain a fond memory for many as it closes its doors due to the ongoing safety concerns.

The owner says he wants to be clear he only has good intentions

"I'm not anti homeless, I just want these people to get the help they need and a lot of them won't, so that's my concern," he said.