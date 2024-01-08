Trial begins for Alonzo Montoya accused in fentanyl death of toddler daughter

The trial began Monday for the father of a nearly 2-year-old who died after ingesting 10 times the amount of fentanyl it would take to kill an adult. Alonzo Montoya is accused of dealing and using fentanyl in the family home in January 2022.

Alonzo Montoya Adams County

Although a grand jury found enough evidence to support a first-degree murder charge, child abuse resulting in death, conspiracy and racketeering, a judge dismissed the murder charge in December 2022. The judge determined that there wasn't enough evidence to show the parents knowingly caused the death of their little girl.

Court documents state that the 22-month-old was exposed to fentanyl when the parents smoked the drug and had fentanyl pills sprawled on the bed while the child was in the room.

Nicole Casias Adams County

The order continues, "For over six hours this child struggled to stay alive. She cried, coughed, and gasped for breath as her lungs filled with fluids. Yet, no one came in to help her. This evidence is shocking in its disregard for the child's well-being. But, it does not demonstrate that the Defendants were practically certain that their acts would result in the victim's death."

Montoya, 33, is facing charges along with the child's mother, Nicole Casias. Her trial is set to begin in March.