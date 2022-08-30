Brighton parents in court to determine if they will stand trial on fentanyl crimes, death of 1-year-old daughter

Parents from Brighton will find out Tuesday if they will stand trial in the death of their 1 year ol

Parents from Brighton will find out Tuesday afternoon if they will stand trial in the death of their infant daughter. Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias have been charged with fentanyl-related crimes and causing the death of their 1-year-old daughter.

Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias Brighton Police

According to the district attorney, the toddler died from fentanyl poisoning after Montoya and Casias were dealing and using the dangerous drug in their home in Brighton.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Jan. 2, 2022, Casias admitted to police she smoked a fentanyl pill around midnight before putting her child to bed. Later that afternoon, around 2 p.m., she found the child unresponsive, and that child was later declared dead.

A search of the residence found paraphernalia associated with selling and using drugs. They questioned Montoya who admitted the couple was trying to get clean, but also that he was making crack rock from fentanyl pills he kept locked up in the apartment.

Police also found surveillance video from cameras inside the home that appeared to show drug transactions and later interviews with associates and Casias' older daughter revealed they saw drug sales happen in the apartment.