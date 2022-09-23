Adams County parents indicted for murder in fentanyl death of 1-year-old child

The parents of a young child who died after ingesting 10 times the amount of fentanyl it would take to kill an adult are now facing murder charges.

ADAMS COUNTY

"Fentanyl is the most dangerous on the streets. It is literally killing our children from every age group," Adams County District Attorney Brian Mason said.

In his district, the 1-year-old child of Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias is one of the latest victims.

"A child won't know that a small beautifully colored pill isn't safe to take and when they take it, they are at huge risk of instant death," Mason said.

A grand jury found enough evidence to support not only the murder charge but child abuse resulting in death, conspiracy and racketeering as well.

"Mr. Montoya and Ms. Casias are alleged to have participated in a drug trafficking enterprise, which caused the death of this child," Mason continued.

The announcement comes just one week after his office and other local law enforcement announced their investigation into another high-profile fentanyl case had gone cold.

"We did not have the evidence to prove or charge anyone with those deaths," Mason said

In this case the charges alone, based on the evidence, send a message.

"We seek to hold accountable those who distribute this poison and lead to the death of others," Mason said.