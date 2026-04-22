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Travel expert shows how to plan a Colorado spring staycation

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Mekialaya White
Mekialaya White
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Mekialaya White is an anchor for CBS News Colorado's First at 4 newscast and also reports. Share you story ideas with her by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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Mekialaya White

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In Colorado, there's no denying we have exceptional views all around our state. There's plenty to see and do without having to travel far. 

That's why travel expert Juliana Broste is providing tips to plan your next staycation. Broste showcases adventures around the world, creating content for her vlog.

denver skyline
Denver, CO - MAY 2 : Downtown Denver Skyline in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 2, 2025.  Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

"If you're concerned about money, you can skip the long-haul road trip, and you can skip the flights and just stay at home. We have so many great places you can enjoy with your family or with a loved one or by yourself!" said Broste. "There are so many cool places in Denver, Boulder, our mountain towns."

If it's in your budget, Broste says, you can make it luxurious. Here are some of her favorites.

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Hotel Alpenrock in Breckenridge. Hilton

"If you're going to Breckenridge, I love Hotel Alpenrock, right at the base of Breckenridge. There's also a speakeasy there, so it's a lot of fun."

"In Boulder, the Limelight, which is actually an Aspen hotel," she added. "It's pretty much on the CU Boulder campus, and it's in the center of all the fun activity. If you want to walk down Pearl Street and just enjoy the Hill."

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The Populus Hotel Yoshihiro Makino

"In Denver, I love the Populus. That one's brand new. It looks like an aspen tree from the outside. You can see the Colorado State Capitol, just a few minutes from your house. So, that's a lot of fun."

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