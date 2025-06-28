Transit-oriented affordable housing opens in Denver metro area, offers easy access to RTD station

A new opportunity for affordable living has arrived in the Denver metro area.

The South Platte Crossing Apartments in Commerce City is a newly built, transit-adjacent affordable housing development.

The 60-unit apartment complex serves individuals and households earning between 30% and 80% of the area median income, with 70% of the homes reserved for those earning 50% or less. The project represents a significant step toward addressing housing accessibility in one of Colorado's fastest-growing areas.

South Platte Crossing Apartments CBS

Located near the Commerce City and 72nd Avenue RTD Station, the complex allows for easy transit access and is steps away from the Commerce City Community Campus, a hub of vital services. Residents will be able to connect to free and low-cost resources such as children's medical care, dental and behavioral health services, support from the Early Childhood Partnership of Adams County (ECPAC), the DMV and more.

The opening marks a major milestone for the city. The $28 million development not only expands housing options but also injects an estimated 200 new jobs into the local economy during construction.

Long-term affordability is protected through ULC's innovative community land trust model, which holds the land in a 99-year renewable lease, ensuring stability for generations to come.

Lounge and terrace at South Platte Crossing Apartments CBS

For Commerce City resident Arely Garcia and her daughters, the move-in means more than just a new address; it means privacy, security and a fresh start.

"The girls get to have their own bathroom, and I get to have my own," Garcia said, smiling. "So they don't get into my stash of things like makeup and stuff."

Garcia was the first to move in and watched the building rise from the ground up while working just across the street. She's especially grateful for the community-centered approach.

"There's so much help right next door. It just makes it that much easier to get access to what families need," she added.