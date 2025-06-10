Affordable housing community opens in Commerce City to those Coloradans who qualify

A new affordable housing complex opened in the Denver metro area on Monday. The South Platte Crossing Apartments are located in Commerce City and have 60 units.

They are designed to help those who make less than the median income in Colorado. Low-income families can qualify for a studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom or three-bedroom apartment.

Residents will have access to resources like children's medical care, the DMV and behavioral health services. An RTD station is also close by.

"The opportunity of being on bus lines, on rail lines, really opens a lot of doors for getting to services, to getting to friends and family, to getting to jobs," said Sarah Harman with the Urban Land Conservancy.

The complex also features a community kitchen, fitness center and outdoor playground.

