Affordable housing community opens in Commerce City to those Coloradans who qualify

A new affordable housing complex opened in the Denver metro area on Monday. The South Platte Crossing Apartments are located in Commerce City and have 60 units.

The South Platte Crossing Apartments are designated as an affordable housing option.  CBS

They are designed to help those who make less than the median income in Colorado. Low-income families can qualify for a studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom or three-bedroom apartment. 

Residents will have access to resources like children's medical care, the DMV and behavioral health services. An RTD station is also close by. 

The ribbon cutting at The South Platte Crossing Apartments. CBS

"The opportunity of being on bus lines, on rail lines, really opens a lot of doors for getting to services, to getting to friends and family, to getting to jobs," said Sarah Harman with the Urban Land Conservancy. 

The complex also features a community kitchen, fitness center and outdoor playground. 

The South Platte Crossing Apartments in Commerce City. CBS
