When will Trail Ridge Road open? Rocky Mountain National Park crews are clearing it now

One of the most iconic roadways in the United States is nearly ready to open for the year, as crews are clearing snow from Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park.

While many areas are already clear of snow, Trail Ridge Road is still covered in dozens of feet of snow in higher altitude stretches of the roadway.

The earliest Trail Ridge Road ever opened was on May 7, decades ago. The latest it has ever opened was in late June. However, crews always aim to have it open to visitors by Memorial Day.

For nearly a month now, a small team of dedicated workers in RMNP has been firing up a series of plows to start clearing the snow from the winter.

"It is beautiful, it is a sign of spring," said Kyle Patterson, spokesperson for RMNP. "Starting in mid-April our snow plowers in Rocky Mountain National Park started chewing away the snow on Trail Ridge Road."

Two sets of crews work from the east and west to clear snow until they meet in the middle.

Late-season storms can cause setbacks, yet the crews are regularly working throughout the winter to try and maintain the roads as much as they can in preparation for Spring and Summer.

Arnie Johnson has been an employee with RMNP since the early 1980's, spending decades of his life committed to clearing the roadways for visitors.

"There is a lot (of snow). It is dense and pretty hard," Johnson said. "A lot of sun has been getting on it so it is deceiving. But it is still hard and wet."

Johnson operates heavy machinery through sunny days and even storms, all in an effort to slowly peel back the layers of snow that cover the roadway that connects Estes Park to Grand Lake.

"This year we had a lot more snow, especially in Grand Lake," Johnson said. "I was plowing the road, the bottom part, all winter."

Trail Ridge Road has been open for 91 years, 41 of which Johnson has worked to clear it.

"My goal is just to stay straight and keep it wide enough for the people," Johnson said. "My job is to be safe first and then get the road open to keep the public safe."

Barring a winter storm or other setbacks, Johnson and his peers plan to have the roadway opened by Memorial Day in 2023.

"It varies depending where you are on this road and what Mother Nature is throwing your way," Patterson said.

While many shifts are spent covered by clouds or battling rain and snow, Johnson says he still loves working the annual project.

"You can't beat it, can you," Johnson said. "I'll be 60 next month and retiring in July."

When asked if he would miss the job, Johnson says he would miss the park and his peers, but not shoveling snow.