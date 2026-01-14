Arrest made in five-alarm Denver fire that destroyed building under construction on Leetsdale Drive

An arrest has been made in connection with the five-alarm fire at a Denver construction site earlier this month, according to the Denver Fire Department. It was the largest fire in the city in decades.

Tony Bercerra Aurora Police

Investigators allegedly found that 37-year-old Tony Bercerra was caught on surveillance video entering and leaving the scene off Leetsdale Drive and Forest Street before the Harker Heights building caught fire on Jan. 2. They say he inaccurately described himself as homeless in an initial 911 call about the fire.

The building was completely destroyed.

Bercerra was arrested at his home in Aurora. Formal charges have yet to be filed.

No one was hurt in the fire.