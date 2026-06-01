Tina Peters has been released from prison in Colorado after serving time for voting machine tampering

Tina Peters has been released from the southern Colorado prison she was in, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections. The former Mesa County Clerk who was found guilty of allowing unauthorized access to voting machines after the 2020 presidential election was never seen leaving prison.

CBS Colorado has filed a request with the state for the details of her parole agreement and where she will be located.

The CDOC released a statement early Monday saying: "The Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) can confirm that Tina Peters was processed for release from CDOT custody today, June 1, 2026. The CDOC will not provide additional details regarding residential placement, reporting schedules, or travel logistics."

In 2024, Peters, a Republican, was convicted on charges of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and a misdemeanor for violation of duty in elections.

Marc Piscotty / Getty Images

Last month, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis commuted her sentence after pressure from President Trump. The decision was condemned by numerous other Democrats in the state and the Colorado Democratic Party voted to censure Polis as a result.

"Clearly, her free speech -- however much we disagree with it -- was used as a factor in that sentencing," Polis said.

While Peters has been fairly outspoken throughout her case, her attorney Peter Ticktin said he didn't expect her to make any sort of statement upon her release from the La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo.

He said there would be safety concerns if such a thing were to happen.

A small group of Peters' supporters were gathered outside the prison on Monday. One supporter said it "would have been nice to see her" but they said they understand the concerns over safety.