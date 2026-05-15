Gov. Jared Polis commutes Tina Peters' prison sentence

Colorado's governor on Friday announced that he is commuting the sentence of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. She's serving time for election interference for allowing unauthorized access to voting machines following the 2020 presidential election. She was sentenced to serve over eight years in state prison in October 2024.

Tina Peters, left, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Mesa County Sheriff's Office / Getty Images

President Trump has urged Gov. Jared Polis to take the action, and Polis has said he would consider the move, but he gave no indication about a timeline for such an action. On Friday, he made the announcement by sending out a news release stating that he is granting clemency to 44 people, including Peters.

Peters' parole will be effective on June 1, according to Polis.

"The Clemency power is a serious responsibility, and not one that I take lightly. This power has the ability to change lives - help grant a second chance for someone who has made grave mistakes - and it comes with great consideration, and sometimes even controversy. That's why I've taken the time needed to carefully review and deliberate on these applications, and carefully consider input from victims and family members impacted, law enforcement, and those in the justice system who worked on these cases," said Polis in a prepared statement.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold quickly condemned the move, calling it a "gross injustice to our elections, election workers and democracy with far reaching consequences."