Tina Peters condemns censure of Gov. Jared Polis by Colorado Democrats
Tina Peters is speaking out against the Colorado Democratic Party after the central committee voted for a measure to censure Gov. Jared Polis this week.
Polis called the censure politically motivated. It came after his decision to commute the sentence of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who was sentenced to 8-and-a-half years in prison, and additional time to be served in the Mesa County Detention Center for illegally allowing unauthorized access to voting machines after the 2020 election.
Peters has been a vocal advocate for election denialist claims, believing in the debunked conspiracy that the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump. Last year, the president threatened "harsh measures" if she was not released from prison and attempted to pardon her, but Peters was in state custody for state offenses, and he did not have the ability to do so.
Polis said her sentence was "very unusual for a first-time nonviolent offender" and that he believed too much weight was put on her beliefs over election fraud, which is protected First Amendment speech.
"She has crazy viewpoints, conspiratorial viewpoints that are not accurate, not true. But that is not a crime in our country or in our state," Polis said, adding that Peters apologized, and "I think as a state, we need to move past this."
The limited commutation halved her sentence, and Peters will be released on parole on June 1.
The move was met by immediate pushback from Colorado Democrats, who accused the governor of bowing to political pressure. The
On Friday, Peters shared a post on the social media platform X, stating that Democrats are unfairly targeting her and Polis and alluding to her previous election claims.
"I feel it is important to speak out against the travesty we are seeing happen in Colorado.
The Democrats have once again shown that if you do not stay within their party line, they will try to destroy you.
Governor Jared Polis commuted 9 sentences and pardoned 35 people. But the outrage from Colorado Democrats is aimed at Governor Polis and me. They are attacking the governor for showing mercy, and they have put a bullseye on a 70-year-old, nonviolent, first-time offender.
Doesn't that make you wonder why?
It should be obvious to Democrats and Republicans alike that they have something to hide. It is so obvious that they are willing to continue destroying people's lives to cover it up.
The real victims are the people of Colorado. The real victims are every voter who deserves honest, fair and transparent elections.
I thank Governor Polis for being willing to stand up in the middle of this persecution and do what he believed was right.
I have always said I will never back down, I will never give up, and I will never give in. I will always stand for truth, transparency, and fairness in our elections.
No matter how hard people like Jenna Griswold and Phil Weiser try to cover up what was done to the people of Colorado, I will keep speaking the truth.
The censure of Governor Polis shows just how radical the left has truly become. And if they are this afraid of mercy being shown to one whistleblower, the public should ask what they are still trying so hard to hide."