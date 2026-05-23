Tina Peters condemns censure of Gov. Jared Polis by Colorado Democrats

Tina Peters is speaking out against the Colorado Democratic Party after the central committee voted for a measure to censure Gov. Jared Polis this week.

Polis called the censure politically motivated. It came after his decision to commute the sentence of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who was sentenced to 8-and-a-half years in prison, and additional time to be served in the Mesa County Detention Center for illegally allowing unauthorized access to voting machines after the 2020 election.

Peters has been a vocal advocate for election denialist claims, believing in the debunked conspiracy that the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump. Last year, the president threatened "harsh measures" if she was not released from prison and attempted to pardon her, but Peters was in state custody for state offenses, and he did not have the ability to do so.

Polis said her sentence was "very unusual for a first-time nonviolent offender" and that he believed too much weight was put on her beliefs over election fraud, which is protected First Amendment speech.

"She has crazy viewpoints, conspiratorial viewpoints that are not accurate, not true. But that is not a crime in our country or in our state," Polis said, adding that Peters apologized, and "I think as a state, we need to move past this."

The limited commutation halved her sentence, and Peters will be released on parole on June 1.

The move was met by immediate pushback from Colorado Democrats, who accused the governor of bowing to political pressure. The

On Friday, Peters shared a post on the social media platform X, stating that Democrats are unfairly targeting her and Polis and alluding to her previous election claims.