Puck drop time announced for Colorado Avalanche's must-win Game 6 against Dallas Stars at Ball Arena

Now that Gabriel Landeskog is back, the Colorado Avalanche have extra swagger

The quest for the Stanley Cup will continue in a crucial, must-win Game 6 for the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

The NHL announced on Tuesday night that Thursday's game will start at 7:30 p.m. at Ball Arena in Denver.

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Sam Steel of the Dallas Stars skate for the puck in the second period of Game Five of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 28, 2025. Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images

The first round series with the Dallas Stars has been as exciting as NHL fans expected it would be with two Western Conference juggernauts battling it out. But for fans of both teams, it has seen mostly lopsided scoring each game -- despite close play between both hockey clubs.

With the series tied heading into Monday's Game 5 following a 4-0 shutout by goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, the Avs had hoped to take a lead in the series and push the Stars to the brink of elimination. But the game got off to a quick start with the Stars scoring their first goal 9 seconds into regulation. It would set the tone for the remainder of the matchup, leading to a 6-2 Stars victory.

The Avs will return to Denver down 3-2 in the series and are hoping to force the lauded Game 7, which would be played on Saturday in Dallas at American Airlines Center.

Star center Nathan MacKinnon has been a force for the Avs, leading his team with 7 points through five games in the playoffs. The team has also seen a great effort from fan-favorite winger Logan O'Connor, who boasts a point per game through 5 respectively. Another bright spot through series, of course, has been the return of captain Gabriel Landeskog, who has not only defied long-term injury and rejoined the team, but scored his first goal since June 20, 2022 in the definitive win in Game 4.

With two straight overtime appearances between both teams that came in Game 2 and 3, Blackwood has logged the most time on ice among goalies during the playoffs as of April 29, the second being Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, just seconds behind him. Backup goalie Casey DeSmith had taken over the crease in relief of Oettinger for a period before the Avs cruised to the shutout in Game 4.

So a big key for the Avs heading into Game 6 will be an increased need for other top skaters to contribute, including star defenseman Cale Makar, who has been held to two points so far through the series, and winger Valeri Nichushkin, who has been held to 1 point.