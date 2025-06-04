Hundreds of tickets written to Colorado drivers with expired license plates

CBS Colorado is learning more about the one-month license plate enforcement period conducted across the state.

Eight law enforcement agencies in Colorado, including three across the Denver metro area, ticketed anyone they saw driving with expired license plates. The agencies include the Denver Police Department, the Aurora Police Department, and the Colorado State Patrol Commerce City division.

CBS

The enforcement period lasted from April 20 through May 20. During this time, Denver police issued 656 registration violations, 276 driver's license violations, one impounded vehicle, 47 in-custody arrests, 180 warnings and one parking violation. Aurora police wrote 378 registration violation tickets during that time frame. Colorado State Patrol is still narrowing down its enforcement data, but has written more than 10,000 tickets from Jan. 1 through May 20.

Troopers with Colorado State Patrol say if you wait too long, the DMV could kick your vehicle out of the system.

"The longer you wait, the more problematic it is because the fees will increase," said Colorado State Trooper Rey Avila. "After a year, the license plate is no longer valid. Your vehicle is unregistered, so that license plate will not be good anymore. When you do go to register it again, you have to pay for new plates, new registration, and potentially face some fees for not paying it the year before."

A Colorado State Patrol officer speaks to a driver. CBS

The law enforcement agencies involved say even though the enforcement was scheduled to end May 20, they will still be ticketing anyone with expired license plates. The agencies suggest going to the DMV, setting up an appointment and getting it handled before your 30-day grace period is up.