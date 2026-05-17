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Thunderstorms prompt officials to issue ground stop at Denver International Airport

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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On Sunday afternoon, officials issued a ground stop at Denver International Airport.

Departures to the airport have been grounded due to thunderstorms moving through the area. Arrivals to the airport have been delayed an average of 30 minutes, but the Federal Aviation Administration says that time is increasing.

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The probability that the ground stop extends is between 30% and 60%, officials say. It's currently expected to end by 2:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service Boulder issued a special weather statement for the area in effect until 2:45 p.m. due to possible 40-mile-per-hour winds and hail.

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