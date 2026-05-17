Rain, snow and a sharp temperature drop arrive in Colorado to start the week

Sunday brings another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms across Colorado.

The greatest risk for stronger storms is expected across Lincoln County, Washington County and parts of the far northeast plains. Large hail is the primary concern, though gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

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Dry, warm, and windy weather is expected across Southern Colorado, prompting a Red Flag Warning on Sunday. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible with relative humidity as low as 8%.

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Rain and snow chances increase Sunday night as a stronger weather system moves into Colorado. While snow levels will initially stay above about 10,000 feet, colder air arriving overnight and through Monday will steadily push snow levels downward.

The mountains are expected to see the greatest snowfall totals, with areas above 9,000 feet in the northern Front Range likely picking up between four and 15 inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted starting at midnight tonight through Monday evening for Rocky Mountain National Park, the Medicine Bow Range, the Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range and the Indian Peaks.

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The Palmer Divide and foothill areas could see anywhere from a trace to around five inches. Along the I-25 corridor, including the Denver metro area, only a few wet snowflakes may mix with rain Monday afternoon, and accumulation is not expected.

Rainfall totals on the plains may be more impressive, especially along the northern I-25 corridor, where many areas could receive between a half inch and 1.5 inches of rain. The rain and snow will taper off on Monday evening.

The biggest change many Coloradans will notice is the temperature. Highs on Monday are expected to run 20 to 30 degrees colder than Sunday, creating a dramatic start to the workweek.

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Temperatures Monday night into early Tuesday morning could dip below freezing across parts of the plains. Monday night, take precautions by covering outdoor plants or bringing them indoors.

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After the chilly start, conditions gradually improve through the week. A few scattered showers remain possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but drier weather and a warming trend are expected by late week, with temperatures climbing back into the 70s and low 80s by next weekend.