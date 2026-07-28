Thunderstorms cause ground delay for Denver International Airport

Departures to Denver International Airport will be experiencing delays on Tuesday due to thunderstorms moving into the area.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a ground delay alert is in place for all contiguous us departing flights to Denver. Those include departures from ZLA, ZAU, ZLC, ZTL, ZDC, ZNY, ZHU, ZJX, ZFW, ZOB, ZDV, ZOA, ZSE, ZBW, ZMA, ZKC, ZME, ZID, ZAB, ZMP, CYHZ, CYOW, CYUL and CYYZ.

Departing flights will be delayed from 3 p.m. until approximately 9:59 p.m. The FAA says delays are expected to average 103 minutes, with a maximum of 175 minutes.

Hourly delay trend for Denver International Airport on July 28. Federal Aviation Administration

Monsoon weather patterns have brought a significant amount of rainfall to Colorado over the last week, and storms are continuing to move across the state on Tuesday. Rain is expected to affect the Denver metro area through the afternoon and into the evening before moving into the eastern side of the state, where intense rainfall is expected overnight.