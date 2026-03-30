Three more Colorado resorts set to close out ski season this week

Three more ski areas in Colorado are set to close up shop at the end of the week due to persistent warm weather and low snowpack.

This year, Colorado experienced the warmest start to a water year in the state's history. The state also experienced one of its warmest winters on record, contributing to one of the worst mid-winter snowpacks in decades.

Purgatory and Monarch Ski resorts are scheduled to wrap up the 2025-2026 ski season this Sunday. Due to unseasonably warm temperatures, many areas on the slopes are spotted with slush and mud.

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Wolf Creek Ski Area is getting ready to host its annual Easter egg hunt on Sunday. However, low snowpack means the ski area will also be closing.

Sunday will be the last day of the season for Wolf Creek. The ski area has canceled the Wolf Creek Challenge Series Super G Race on April 4.