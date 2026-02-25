Students in Colorado school watched from windows as grass fire spread in windy conditions

A fire in the northern part of the Denver metro area crept close to a school on Wednesday and created a frightening scene for some students. In the middle of the school day they spotted smoke and flames in the field outside the windows.

Students at Pinnacle Charter School in Thornton watch a fire outside their classroom window. CBS

It happened at the Pinnacle Charter School in Thornton near 84th Avenue and Huron Street. School CEO Dr. Chris Miller said the fire, which grew quickly in windy and dry conditions and burned 10 acres, didn't reach the building thanks to first responders.

"The way the wind was blowing, it came pretty close to the school. I'd say it got within about 50 to 100 feet from the back of our school," Miller said. "But Federal Heights or Thornton Fire Department was there and they really fought hard."

Students were dismissed early from school because of the fire and Thornton Fire Chief Steve Kelley said the school was evacuated.

Student Alejandro Hernandez-Manzouer said the situation evolved quickly.

"It's just a bunch of dry grass everywhere surrounding that pathway," he said. "Through the windows I saw fire starting outside and then I saw all the firefighters pulling up. And then I just saw like all the fire just start to spread and it got worse and worse and we got evacuated. And then I just saw a bunch of smoke behind the school."

The school will resume its normal activities on Thursday.

Residents in a nearby neighborhood were also evacuated for several hours. Kelley said the fire got up to fence line of some of those homes.

Four firefighters and one civilian suffered injuries in the fire. Kelley said none of those injuries were critical.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire also forced a closure of I-25 about a half mile away for about 90 minutes due to heavy smoke.