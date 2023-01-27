Family asks for help solving murder at sports bar in Thornton

A Colorado family is making a plea for justice after the murder of a man at a sports bar in Thornton on Christmas Day. The plea was made in a news conference on Friday in which a representative from the Thornton Police Department also spoke about the month-old case.

Manuel Osvaldo Jacquez-Machado died after being punched and kicked outside Thirsty's Pub on 104th Street.

Family members of the victim said they forgive who did this to their father, but they want justice. And while members of the community have been helpful in the efforts to solve the case, no suspect has been arrested yet.

"Having rheumatoid arthritis, my dad was barely even able to walk. This is why we are asking for your help," said Javier Jacquez. "Can we please come together and try to give us some closure and justice for what has happened to my father."

"This isn't just an everyday person. This is a coward that we're talking about. This coward killed a 70-year-old man that couldn't have hurt him even if he wanted to," Det. Kevin Gifford said.

The man accused of causing the injuries to Manuel Osvaldo Jacquez-Machado that led to his death allegedly left the bar before police got there. The suspect is described as white, anywhere from 5 feet to 5-foot 8 with a red-blonde, medium-trim beard. The suspect could be driving a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black, vinyl-wrapped hood and a large roof rack.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story included a surveillance image released by the police department that displayed a person who was not a suspect in the case. It has been removed.