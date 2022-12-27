70-year-old man dies after being punched, kicked at sports bar in Thornton

A 70-year-old man died after he was seriously injured from being punched and kicked at a sports bar in Thornton, and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Police say this happened the night of Christmas, and a man accused of injuring him left the bar before police arrived.

According to Thornton Police Department's press release, officers received a call just before 10 p.m. to Thirsty's Sports Pub (1294 E 104th Ave) where the victim was found seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries after reportedly being punch and kicked at the bar, but he died a day later.

The man accused of injuring the victim, leading to the victim's death, left the bar before police got there. The suspect is described as white, anywhere from 5 feet to 5-foot, 8-inches tall, with long below-the-shoulder, red-blonde hair and a red-blonde, medium-trim beard. He was also said to be wearing a black and green tie-dye sweatshirt, dark pants and black shoes.

The suspect could be driving a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black, vinyl-wrapped hood and a large roof rack, which he was accused of leaving the scene in. The Jeep could also have fresh damage on the front.

There was no other information about the victim shared in the press release on Tuesday.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 720-977-5030.