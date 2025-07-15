Third fraud victim comes forward as Colorado police work to identify suspect accused of using fake IDs

Police work to identify suspect accused of using fake IDs to in bank thefts

She walked in with a fake ID and walked out with thousands of dollars in a scam that has fooled more than one bank. Victims say more than $200,000 has been stolen in total from accounts in two different regional banks in Denver and Longmont in what Longmont police say involves the suspect using a fake identity.

Longmont police also report that there was a separate and unsuccessful third theft attempt at another bank in the city.

CBS News Colorado was the first to share this story last week and is continuing to investigate as Longmont police assign a detective to the case.

On Monday, Longmont Public Safety shared photos of the woman they say is behind the scam, presenting fake identification to withdraw the funds. After watching our story last week, a third victim reached out to CBS Colorado to warn others and try to get answers. He has asked us not to use his last name for his security as he works to recover what was lost.

In a matter of minutes on Wednesday, Levi says he was in more than $130,000 of debt.

"They told me that my wife did it," Levi said, "That it had her ID and her matching signature, and she answered all the right questions and but it clearly wasn't."

And while the signatures may not be a clear giveaway, Levi wanted to check the tapes and verify with his bank, the First National Bank of Omaha.

"We went into the bank, I'm like, well, this is Levi and Kelly, you know, clearly not the person that came in here yesterday and did this," Levi said.

And it wasn't.

Longmont police released photos of the suspect on Monday, that were not his wife, but an unknown woman.

"This feels like, man, [the suspect] had, like, all the answers," Levi said, "It's like, hey, we should probably change the door locks, kind of feeling, you know, it's that intrusive."

Longmont police had been investigating another case of fraud at Adam's Bank and Trust, but that attempt was unsuccessful. The victim says bank staff recognized it wasn't her at the counter and stopped it from going through. Now Longmont police are asking for the public's help to answer the questions: who was at the counter and where is she?

"I'd like to see something in writing from the bank or the fraud department that, 'hey, we're going to cover you.' You know, they say they are, but, like, it's still scary," Levi said.

Right now, Levi says his accounts are frozen as he considers changing banks altogether.

"I think how [the bank staff] treat me is definitely gonna be the tell. But I also want an explanation of, like, what happened. And then what can we do about that in the future?" Levi said.

CBS Colorado visited First National Bank of Omaha, but management was unavailable to comment.

Longmont police are now hoping anyone with information will call in.