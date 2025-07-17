Fourth victim shares photo of Colorado bank fraud suspect's ID, police ask for public's help

A woman believed to be targeting banks in Denver and Longmont may have struck again.

A fourth victim with an account at a fourth bank has reached out to CBS Colorado with a possible photo of the suspect's fake ID.

CBS Colorado has been following this identity theft scheme for weeks. On Monday, Longmont Police asked for the public's help identifying the suspect.

Each victim has shared a similar story of an unknown woman walking into their bank with a fake ID that had their information on it. Victims say the suspect had names, addresses, answered personal security questions, and even closely matched the account holder's signature.

A fourth victim reached out to us on Wednesday but said this time, bank staff noticed the ID may have been fake and confiscated it.

On June 30, the suspect can be seen on a security photo at a bank in Denver successfully taking out more than $80,000 from what the victim says was their line of credit.

Security video of a woman police are investigating in connection with a fake ID and theft investigation. Longmont Police

On July 2, she can be seen in another security photo trying the scheme again in Longmont, but Longmont Police say the suspect was turned away when the teller recognized she wasn't their regular customer.

On the 9th, victim documents show the suspect went to another bank in Longmont and took out more than $100,000 in their line of credit.

The latest victim sent us a photo of what she says is a fake ID from the suspect last Thursday when she got turned away at another Denver bank.

The banks that local police have confirmed to us so far are UMB Bank in Denver, Adams Bank and Trust and First National Bank of Omaha in Longmont. Police say they don't have a report for that fourth bank yet, so we are not sharing the bank's name yet, but the victim says the fake ID has been turned over to police. CBS Colorado is continuing to work to verify these new details.

In total, victim records show the suspect has now successfully taken more than $200,000 from two regional banks, with two other failed attempts.

Local police are now asking for the public's help to figure out who this woman is as they also investigate how she got enough information about the victims to do this.

Many of the victims are trying to figure out anything they may have in common. So far, no arrests have been made.

To protect their funds, victims say they're working with their individual banks to add a safe word or passkey to their accounts.

When it comes to identity theft or fraud, the Justice Department also recommends that everyone put fraud alerts on their credit cards and monitor their bank accounts.

Denver and Longmont Police asked anyone with information to call in.