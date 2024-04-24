Texas man sentenced after motorcycle sprint from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes

A judge has sentenced a motorcyclist after he shared a video online of his dangerous trip from Colorado Springs to Denver. Rendon Dietzmann pleaded guilty earlier this month to speed exhibition, the same plea to which he reiterated his guilt in El Paso County Court on Tuesday.

Colorado State Patrol

Dietzmann was arrested in Texas in February, months after posting the video titled "From Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 Minutes" which appeared to show him traveling at high speeds, sometimes reaching speeds of 150 mph on a motorcycle while weaving in and out of traffic.

The drive typically takes about an hour on Interstate 25, which has a speed limit of 65 mph or 75 mph, depending on the exact location, an increase from 55 mph in 2014.

El Paso County

Dietzmann is from Justin, Texas, and goes by Gixxer Brah on YouTube. He regularly posts videos from a camera mounted to his helmet while driving his motorcycle.

A judge sentenced Dietzmann to 14 days in jail, which he has already served, and a $1,000+ fine. The judge also added 12 points to his license, which strips Dietzmann from driving in Colorado.