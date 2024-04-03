Texas man pleads guilty after motorcycle sprint from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes

A 32-year-old motorcyclist has pled guilty after he shared video online of his dangerous trip from Colorado Springs to Denver. He completed the trip in what he says was only 20 minutes. The drive typically takes about an hour on Interstate 25.



Colorado State Patrol

Rendon Dietzmann entered a guilty plea in El Paso County Court to a charge of speed exhibition.

Dietzmann is from Justin, Texas, and goes by Gixxer Brah on YouTube. He regularly posts videos from a camera mounted to his helmet while driving his motorcycle.

El Paso County

The video Dietzmann posted on social media in Colorado showed him driving at speeds up to 150 miles per hour and weaving through traffic. I-25's speed limit in that stretch is 65 mph in some places and 75 mph in others. The video is no longer on the platform.

Dietzmann will now serve 14 days in jail and pay the nearly $2,000 cost of being extradited from Texas. Police tracked him down in the city of El Paso in Denton County. The state will also revoke his driving privileges.