Texas man arrested after alleged motorcycle sprint from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes

The motorcycle driver who allegedly drove from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes, captured the drive on video and published it, has been arrested in Texas. Rendon Dietzmann, 32, of Justin, Texas, goes by Gixxer Brah on YouTube and posts videos from a camera mounted to his helmet while driving his motorcycle.

A video titled "From Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 Minutes" appeared to show him traveling at high speeds, sometimes reaching speeds of 150 mph on a motorcycle while weaving in and out of traffic in September 2023. That video has since been removed from the platform.

Authorities in Denton County, Texas have confirmed to CBS News Colorado that he is in custody on an assault charge out of El Paso County, Colorado. Dietzmann was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the jail on Wednesday.

A screenshot of a video provided by Colorado State Patrol shows Rendon Dietzmann, who also goes by Gizzer Brah, a YouTuber who allegedly drove from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes while reaching speeds of around 150 MPH. Colorado State Patrol

The Colorado State Patrol issued an arrest warrant for Dietzmann, alleging that he violated several laws and put "hundreds of people in jeopardy."

The drive typically takes about an hour on Interstate 25, which has a speed limit of 65 mph or 75 mph, depending on the exact location, an increase from 55 mph in 2014.

Justin is a city in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, and the Colorado State Patrol said it worked with the Dallas Police Department to identify Dietzmann, whose videos appear to show him driving at speeds up to around 180 mph in some cases. His YouTube channel has around 250,000 subscribers and almost 20 million views across his almost 500 videos.