15-year-old boys face felony arson charges after fire in the Mountain View High School bathroom

Two boys face charges related to an arson investigation at Mountain View High School. Loveland Police and the Larimer County District Attorney's Office have filed and accepted charges against two 15-year-old boys from the school.

A Loveland Police student resource officer at Mountain View High responded to a report of a fire in a boys' bathroom at the school on April 21 just before noon.

A staff member from the school had already extinguished the fire, but the damage had already been done. While no injuries were reported, the school said thousands of dollars in damages were caused.

The SRO from the school reviewed security footage and conducted interviews before ultimately learning the identities of the two teenage suspects.

Due to their ages, their identities have not been released. One boy now faces a felony arson charge, felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. The other boy faces charges of complicity to commit arson, a felony.