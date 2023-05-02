Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old boys face felony arson charges after fire in the Mountain View High School bathroom

By Dillon Thomas

/ CBS Colorado

Two boys face charges related to an arson investigation at Mountain View High School. Loveland Police and the Larimer County District Attorney's Office have filed and accepted charges against two 15-year-old boys from the school. 

A Loveland Police student resource officer at Mountain View High responded to a report of a fire in a boys' bathroom at the school on April 21 just before noon. 

A staff member from the school had already extinguished the fire, but the damage had already been done. While no injuries were reported, the school said thousands of dollars in damages were caused. 

The SRO from the school reviewed security footage and conducted interviews before ultimately learning the identities of the two teenage suspects. 

Due to their ages, their identities have not been released. One boy now faces a felony arson charge, felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. The other boy faces charges of complicity to commit arson, a felony. 

Dillon Thomas
Dillon-Thomas.jpg

Dillon Thomas is multi-Emmy Award winning general assignment reporter/MSJ for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 4:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.