Teen pedestrian taken to hospital with life threatening injuries after being struck by car in Aurora
Aurora police officers are investigating a crash after a driver hit two teenage pedestrians.
Both teens were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, Aurora police said.
The crash happened Wednesday night around 9 p.m. Eastbound lanes of Colfax Avenue are closed at North Moline Street.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.
