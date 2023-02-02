Watch CBS News
Teen pedestrian taken to hospital with life threatening injuries after being struck by car in Aurora

Aurora police officers are investigating a crash after a driver hit two teenage pedestrians.

Both teens were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, Aurora police said.

The crash happened Wednesday night around 9 p.m. Eastbound lanes of Colfax Avenue are closed at North Moline Street.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

