Teddy Bears create deep connections for children in emergencies

Teddy Bear Patrol collects brand-new stuffed animals for first responders to give to children in crisis. When a child is scared, a new stuffed animal is more than a toy, it's a friend.

Dean Burr is an avid cyclist and an active 4-year-old. About a year ago, he had a medical scare.

"He was having a definite hard time breathing," said Amber Burr, Dean's mom.

She took him to the emergency room.

"They started breathing treatments and gave him oxygen," Burr explained.

The toddler was having an allergic reaction that turned into an asthma attack. He spent three days in the hospital.

"Very scary…very scary for sure," Burr commented.

Now there is only one thing that gets Dean to stop his bike – Berry Bear.

"He loves him. It's his favorite for sure," Burr said.

"Do you remember why you got Berry Bear at the hospital?" Burr asked Dean.

"It was making me feel better," he replied.

Berry Bear was a friend in the midst of doctors and nurses – all strangers who needed to work quickly to ease Dean's breathing.

"And he clutched on to that Teddy bear for dear life," Burr explained.

Dean is still clutching Berry Bear – sleeping with him every night.

"You never know what the smallest of things can mean to somebody, especially a child, and just having the smallest of things, like a bear, can make all the difference," Burr told CBS News Colorado.

LINK: Teddy Bear Patrol

The Teddy Bear Patrol collection is Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.