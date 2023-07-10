Join CBS Colorado, KOSI 101.1 and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children for the Teddy Bear Patrol. We will collect NEW stuffed animals to give to local first responders or emergency teams to comfort children in a time of need. We will be collecting stuffed animals July 17 through August 26.

Please note ALL stuffed animals donated for the Teddy Bear Patrol MUST be NEW and, if possible, in store packaging.

Why We Have the Teddy Bear Patrol

Sometimes the smallest act of kindness can have the biggest impact. When first responders arrive on the scene of an emergency in which a child is involved, it can be a traumatic event for that child. If the first responder could go to the trunk of his or her vehicle and hand that child a teddy bear to ease his or her anxiety, it goes a long way. The same happens if a child arrives to the emergency department. If hospital teams can hand them a teddy bear to cuddle, the child becomes less anxious and more open to needed medical care.

Where You Can Drop Off Your Stuffed Animal

Click here for a complete list of locations to drop off NEW stuffed animals now through August 26, 2023. A drive-thru community celebration will be held on Saturday, August 26th from 10am – 12pm at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, 2001 N. High Street in Denver.

Here's what our sponsors and first responders say about the Teddy Bear Patrol:

"Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is a proud sponsor and partner in Denver's third Teddy Bear Patrol. At Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, we know how important it is to make a child feel as comfortable as possible in an emergency situation. Providing teddy bears to those children is a great start in the recovery process. Thanks to our EMS and first responders for their hard work and dedication that makes an impact every day."

– Maureen Tarrant, President and CEO, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children

"The Denver Police Department is glad to be part of the Teddy Bear Patrol to provide Teddy Bears to kids we come in contact with who've been involved in a traumatic event. We appreciate the community effort to help us collect these bears."

– A statement from the Denver Police Department

Watch CBS Colorado's reports on Teddy Bear Patrol.