Market in Colorado Springs being edged out due to development plan

Taylor Produce, a small store in Colorado Springs that specializes in fruit and vegetables, announced on Tuesday that they will be closing in two weeks. The market has been located in the parking lot of what used to be a Kmart in the eastern part of the city for several decades.

In a post on social media, Taylor Produce says the lot has been sold and is going to be developed. That means the store near the intersection of Palmer Park Boulevard and Powers Boulevard won't have a home. There's no current plan for relocation.

"Folks after 32 amazing years here in Colorado Springs, I guess it's time to walk away," store owners wrote in a Facebook post.

They said they'll miss their "huge family of customers including, so many many regulars."

"This is not easy, after all the years, but we will figure it out, we need to get your tomatoes, Peaches etc."

Numerous Facebook users responded to the news with dismay.

"What will I do without my fav peaches, pears and tomatoes?" wrote Debbie Bothwell.

"We live close so it's convenient to come by and get our stock of green chilis, fruits, veggies and other goodies," Bosco Fox wrote.

"We will miss your wonderful produce on Powers. Hopefully you can find another location in the Springs in the coming year. God bless you for all your hard work," Edie Hoggenmiller Snyder wrote.

"We love your produce and depend on y'all for the best peaches, cantaloupe, pears and popcorn," Rachael Noel Waters wrote.

The last day of operations for Taylor Produce will be Halloween. They say they will keep their pumpkin patch in the parking lot full until then.