Swastikas drawn at Colorado middle school after Holocaust presentation

The Cherry Creek School District says it's taking recent anti-Semitic actions very seriously.

It said some students were reportedly drawing swastikas on the grounds of Campus Middle School in Greenwood Village last week after they had sat through a presentation about the Holocaust.

The district says this is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

It's working with the Anti-Defamation League to talk about additional measures it can take to stop racism and other hate in schools.

The following letter from Campus Middle School Principal Lissa Staal was sent out to parents: